Play video content Video: Lena the Plug Denies Adam22 Divorce, Claims Identity Theft X / @lenatheplug

Lena the Plug says reports she's divorcing Adam22 are completely bogus ... claiming a mystery man has been trying to end her marriage for months by allegedly filing court paperwork in her name.

The influencer jumped on X Thursday to address what she called the "chaos" surrounding TMZ's report on her divorce filing -- and if you watch the full video, she insists the divorce filing wasn't her doing.

According to Lena, the drama started when she checked her mailbox and found rejected divorce paperwork that had allegedly been submitted using her name, address, and a forged signature. She says the filing included a $435 check from a man whose name immediately rang a bell.

LTP claims it was the same name police previously gave her after responding to two separate wellness checks at her home. She says someone had allegedly called authorities claiming she was being abused by Adam -- accusations she insists were completely false.

Lena says she didn't realize the situation had escalated until Adam told her TMZ was reporting on their divorce. After calling the courthouse, she says she learned a divorce case had been filed under her name.

Her reaction? "I found out that I was getting divorced when you guys found out that I was getting divorced," she said.

Lena flatly denied several claims contained in the filing and, most importantly, she's not trying to end their marriage ... saying, "I love my husband. We've been together for 10 years ... it's not happening."

Of course, the alleged mix-up wasn't helped by Adam's reaction -- he celebrated the reported split online, posting "FREEDOM" and joking that his DMs were open.