Lena the Plug Files for Divorce from Adam22

Lena the Plug is pulling the plug on her marriage with Adam22 ... TMZ has learned.

Lena filed the divorce docs in L.A. County without a lawyer on June 1 -- which happens to be her birthday -- and wants legal and physical custody of their 5-year-old daughter, according to divorce docs obtained by TMZ.

For those who don't know, the couple has a very successful podcast and OnlyFans account, which also makes for a very unique relationship ... they shoot porn content with people outside their marriage -- together and individually -- and interview those people on their pod. Adam also hosts his popular NoJumper podcast without her.

That being said, in the docs, Lena says she does not have a job, and her only income is $3,000 monthly spousal support from Adam.

Of course, she's a very successful creator on OnlyFans, but in the docs, she makes it sound like she has no control over that revenue ... saying, "I have no access to any financial resources in this marriage or actual financial information, so all amounts entered are estimates."

She also says they have $1.1 million entertainment studio, and she wants half of that in the divorce.

They got married back in 2023 and in the docs she lists their date of separation as April 15 ... tax day.

We've reached out to Lena and Adam, but no word back.