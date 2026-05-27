Influencer Ayla Woodruff Finally Files For Divorce From Husband to Marry Fiancé

Influencer Ayla Woodruff is getting a divorce ... but not from the influencer she started a whole family with ... instead, it looks like she's divorcing a guy she's been separated from for more than 11 years.

Ayla, who is pregnant with her second child with fiancé Kian Lawley, beelined it to court last week and filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Bar Slilat ... this according to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ.

Ayla says she married Bar on January 21, 2014 and separated from him on May 15, 2015 ... and she's citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Seems like she's certainly had plenty of time to stew on why things didn't work out.

In the docs, Ayla says she didn't have any children with Bar ... and she checked the box to terminate the court's ability to award spousal support to her or her estranged husband.