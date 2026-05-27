'Bachelorette' Star DeAnna Pappas’ Ex-Husband Fires Back at Her Fraud Claims

Stephen admits he withdrew money from the account, but said he needed it to pay living expenses, including bills for his kids. He said he did not believe and was not aware he "was violating the court’s orders or acting improperly.”

Stephen says he does not dispute that he owes DeAnna a hefty amount but denies ever telling his ex, “I don’t need your permission or anyone else’s for that matter, to use my money how I want.”



He says, since the split, he has "continued making spousal support payments while actively seeking employment and attempting to maintain financial stability.”



Stephen claims he is "currently in substantial financial distress” but remains willing to cooperate to complete the transfer of funds owed to DeAnna in the case. A judge has yet to rule.