Zac Brown Marries Kendra Scott in Greece Wedding Ceremony

Zac Brown and Kendra Scott made things official overseas ... 'cause TMZ has learned the couple got married during an intimate ceremony in Greece.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... the wedding went down Monday at the luxurious Canaves Epitome Resort in Santorini.

We're told the couple's children were all there too ... turning the destination wedding into a full-on blended family affair.

The marriage marks the next step in a whirlwind romance for the pair, who were introduced through mutual friends before quietly dating for months.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

They eventually went public with the relationship last year at the American Music Awards. Zac later proposed with a massive custom pink diamond ring and the couple announced their engagement in July 2025.