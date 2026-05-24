'Too Hot to Handle' Star Bryce Hirschberg Engaged to Rebecca Saffron

Bryce Hirschberg is officially putting a ring on it ... because the "Too Hot to Handle" star just got engaged to longtime girlfriend Rebecca Saffron ... TMZ has learned.

Bryce's rep, Zack Teperman, tells TMZ ... the reality TV star popped the question Saturday while celebrating his 36th birthday aboard a boat in Marina del Rey, CA.

But the engagement wasn't the only reason to party ... we're told Bryce was also celebrating his new film being accepted into the Raindance Film Festival.

About 100 friends and family members were on board for the big celebration when Bryce surprised Rebecca with the proposal after four years together.

We're told the crowd went wild when Rebecca said yes, turning the already massive birthday bash into a full-blown engagement party.

Bryce became a fan favorite on season 1 of the Netflix show, which premiered in 2020, thanks to his carefree surfer energy.