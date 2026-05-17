Philadelphia Eagles Star A.J. Brown Marries Kelsey Riley in Laguna Beach

Philadelphia Eagles star A.J. Brown officially tied the knot this weekend, and TMZ Sports obtained photos from the luxury California ceremony.

Sources tell us the A.J. married with fiancée Kelsey Riley on May 16 at Montage Laguna Beach, with guests arriving in the late afternoon for the 5 PM ceremony overlooking the ocean.

The upscale event featured plenty of elegant touches ... including a violinist performing outside the reception area while greeting guests as they arrived for the celebration.

Brown’s son also had a standout moment during the festivities. We’re told he walked into the event to applause from attendees, and just before making his entrance, someone handed him a couple pieces of Skittles to hold in his hand.

Sources say the dress code leaned heavily into earthy tones, with guests specifically asked to wear brown for the occasion -- one familiar NFL face standing alongside Brown as a groomsman was fellow Eagles champion Darius Slay.

As for the food, we're told attendees were treated to mini lobster rolls and mini tacos while the celebration carried on into the night.

Security was reportedly tight throughout the evening, with multiple walkways blocked off and guards stationed around the property to keep the wedding private.

Brown proposed to Kelsey in true superstar fashion last May at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia. Brown pulled off an over-the-top engagement complete with a private performance by John Legend, while the Eagles star popped the question in the company of his teammates.

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