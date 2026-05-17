Tom Brady Makes Fashion Show Debut at Gucci Fashion Show in N.Y.C.

Feeling Gucci Off the Field & On the Runway ...

Tom Brady is officially stepping into a new spotlight ... this time, it's not a football field, but a high-fashion runway.

The NFL legend made his runway debut at the Gucci fashion show in New York City, marking a surprising turn in his post-playing career as he continues expanding his presence in the style and entertainment world.

Brady appeared confident walking fiercely down the runway in an all-black fit ... while, as the kids would say, "mogging" and posing for the cameras.

The runway wasn’t short on star power, with Paris Hilton and Emily Ratajkowski also taking part in the show, while Cindy Crawford brought things to a close as the finale walk.

Among the star-studded audience, Mariah Carey, Shawn Mendes and Kim Kardashian were in attendance ... along with Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas. Social media personality Alix Earle -- who was previously linked to Brady amid dating rumors earlier this year -- was also spotted at the event.

Tom Brady just hit the @Gucci resort 2027 runway in New York City. pic.twitter.com/oxpqmW8PR7 @voguemagazine

While Brady is best known for his record-breaking football career, this latest appearance highlights his growing footprint in fashion and culture, where he’s been aligning himself with luxury brands and high-end creative projects.