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Tom Brady Makes Fashion Show Debut at Gucci Fashion Show in N.Y.C.

Tom Brady Feeling Gucci Off the Field & On the Runway ...

By TMZ Staff
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Tom Brady is officially stepping into a new spotlight ... this time, it's not a football field, but a high-fashion runway.

The NFL legend made his runway debut at the Gucci fashion show in New York City, marking a surprising turn in his post-playing career as he continues expanding his presence in the style and entertainment world.

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Brady appeared confident walking fiercely down the runway in an all-black fit ... while, as the kids would say, "mogging" and posing for the cameras.

Gucci 2027 Cruise Collection Show
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The runway wasn’t short on star power, with Paris Hilton and Emily Ratajkowski also taking part in the show, while Cindy Crawford brought things to a close as the finale walk.

Among the star-studded audience, Mariah Carey, Shawn Mendes and Kim Kardashian were in attendance ... along with Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas. Social media personality Alix Earle -- who was previously linked to Brady amid dating rumors earlier this year -- was also spotted at the event.

While Brady is best known for his record-breaking football career, this latest appearance highlights his growing footprint in fashion and culture, where he’s been aligning himself with luxury brands and high-end creative projects.

The event added yet another unexpected chapter to Brady’s post-NFL life, proving he’s not afraid to try something far outside the huddle.

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