Tom Brady Throws Shade At Joe Burrow For Partying With Alix Earle

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Tom Brady was unhinged during the Fanatics Flag Football Classic Draft on Wednesday ... throwing shots at his upcoming opponents left and right -- but one jab at Joe Burrow seemed a little too on the nose.

The GOAT was present for the selection ceremony in Los Angeles ... where there was plenty of trash talk from all the guys involved as they learned which squad they'd represent on Saturday.

At one moment, when host Kevin Hart was introducing the Wildcats team, Brady said it was fitting of Joey B to play for them after the weekend he had with Alix Earle, Tate McRae and Stassie Karanikolaou.

"That's what they called Joe the other night at those Oscars parties .. the Wildcat," Brady said. "At least he's here, no fashion shows to attend to."

Burrow reacted with an awkward side-eye before eventually cracking a smile ... but boy, ya gotta wonder if there was some real shade being thrown from Brady -- after all, things were heating up between him and Earle earlier this year.

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Brady and Earle were spotted at a few events ... and we're told they even swapped digits.

Brady has since been linked to Scooter Braun's ex, Yael Cohen ... but it's unclear what's going on between Burrow and Earle -- could just be friends as there were several ladies with him Sunday night.

Either way ... it feels like Brady feels some type of way.

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If that wasn't enough drama, Brady also came face-to-face with his new nemesis, Logan Paul ... and the two continued their beef in front of everyone -- making it seem like his "Tonight Show" appearance wasn't as sincere as we thought.