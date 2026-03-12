Scooter Braun 'Unbothered' by Tom Brady Hooking Up With His Ex-Wife Yael

Tom Brady doesn't have to worry about the so-called "bro code" when it comes to hooking up with Yael Cohen Braun, the ex-wife of one Scooter Braun ... TMZ has learned.

A source connected to all of the involved parties tells us ... Scooter has no issue with the news Tom and Yael got cozy at a recent Hollywood bash -- and eventually left together -- even though Scooter and Tom have become pretty good friends.

We're told Scooter's totally "unbothered" and considers Tom a good guy.

Coincidentally, Brady and Braun hung out together last summer in Venice, Italy, when they were guests at Lauren and Jeff's wedding. They were actually a guy gang of 3 ... as they toured the city and partied with Orlando Bloom ... and, as it turns out, Scooter walked away from that event with his own love connection.

That's where Sydney Sweeney and Scooter met ... and, as we've reported, they're now in a very serious relationship.