Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Step Out For a Walk in L.A.

Sydney Sweeney Scoots With Braun On Romantic Sunday Stroll

By TMZ Staff
Published
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun step out for a walk in Brentwood
Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun continue to heat up like the Los Angeles temps this January ... they were just snapped being all lovey-dovey during a casual walk.

While Sydney told Cosmopolitan she needs a man to skydive with her, she seemed just as happy running regular errands today while holding on tight to Scooter's arm.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun step out for a walk in Brentwood bg 2
The couple took a stroll through L.A. with a grocery bag of snacks in tow.

They wore matching white shirts, but while Scooter opted for shorts on the unseasonably warm day in Brentwood. Sydney wore baggy jeans.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun getty 1
This outing comes just days after Sydney launched her new lingerie brand SYRN.

Remember ... she promoted the sexy new clothing line by lacing the Hollywood sign with bras!

And Saturday, SYRN shared BTS of Sydney's Cosmopolitan photo shoot, where she modeled some their smoking hot looks.

