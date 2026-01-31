Puka Nacua Shoots His Shot with Sydney Sweeney

If Sydney Sweeney is ever back on the market ... it looks like Puka Nacua is ready to go shopping!

The Los Angeles Rams player seemed to shoot his shot with the "Euphoria" star over social media Friday ... commenting on an X post that pointed out all the things she wants in a man, which includes someone who is athletic, outgoing, funny, and who'll go skydiving with her.

Just look at his tweet -- he quotes Sydney's words about what she's looking for in a partner, writing ... "Love skydiving." It's a small gesture, but it seems like an obvious hint he's interested.