Sydney Sweeney, Scooter Braun Hold Each Other Tight On Sea-Doo Ride

For Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun, there's no such thing as "too close" ... as evidenced by these new cozy pics of their Florida Keys fun.

They were each holding on to the other as they shared a Sea-Doo while zipping around the ocean near Syd's home down in the Keys. These shots were taken earlier this week as they were hanging out with friends.

And Scooter's not afraid to let his GF take the wheel either ... Sydney opened up the throttle while he had a tight grip around her waist. If this is what riding you-know-what looks like, sign us up!

The couple's spent a lot of time on the water, lately -- we previously saw Sydney in a maroon bikini as she rode around with a guy friend, and Scooter had his own Sea-Doo.

The big question is whether they did Thanksgiving together. On Wednesday, Sydney posted a video of herself waterskiing, possibly in the Pacific Northwest near her folks’ home. It's unclear if Scooter went along to break bread with her folks, if that's where she ended up.

Remember, he already met the parents back in October when they all went to Universal Studios' Horror Nights together.

