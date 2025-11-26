Sydney Sweeney Wears Skimpy Bikini, Rides Jet Skis With Scooter Braun

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun's relationship is moving pretty fast ... or at least it was last weekend when the two zipped around on a pair of powerful jet skis!

The actress and her music producer beau went for the ride around the Florida Keys with some pals ... each driving their own vehicle -- no romantic ride for couples here.

Sweeney put her body on display during the romp ... leaving little to the imagination in a burgundy thong-style bikini. Her uncovered backside definitely drew eyes -- both when she was bent over a jet ski and when she was heading back into her home into what looks like a large gathering.

Scooter threw on a pair of board shorts -- but didn't let a T-shirt mess with the view of his massive biceps.

Unclear if this was just a weekend getaway for the pair or if they plan to spend Thanksgiving together ... as you know, the two have been dating for a few months and we initially heard from sources that this was just a casual romance.

However, the two have been spotted hanging out all over the country -- from Florida to New York to California -- grabbing dinner together, walking around holding hands and a whole lot more.

Plus, Scooter's already met Sydney's family ... remember, we got pictures of them at Universal Studios' Horror Nights with Sweeney's parents back in early October.