Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun Hold Hands During L.A. Date Night
Sydney Sweeney’s already handsy with new BF Scooter Braun -- clearly way more into him than she ever was with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino!
You gotta see these pics -- Sydney's glowing, hand firmly locked in her music-exec boo's as they bounced from L.A.’s David Kordansky Gallery to dinner Tuesday night.
Sydney was looking🔥in a leather jacket, denim shorts, and knee-high black boots as she strolled with Scooter and the crew.
These two are clearly deepening fast … last week they hit up Halloween Horror Nights, and just days later, Scooter was partying it up at Sydney’s birthday bash.
Multiple sources confirmed Sydney and Scooter were dating last month … originally, it was all casual, but looks like these two are officially leveling up!