Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun Hold Hands During L.A. Date Night

Sydney Sweeney’s already handsy with new BF Scooter Braun -- clearly way more into him than she ever was with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino!

You gotta see these pics -- Sydney's glowing, hand firmly locked in her music-exec boo's as they bounced from L.A.’s David Kordansky Gallery to dinner Tuesday night.

Sydney was looking🔥in a leather jacket, denim shorts, and knee-high black boots as she strolled with Scooter and the crew.

These two are clearly deepening fast … last week they hit up Halloween Horror Nights, and just days later, Scooter was partying it up at Sydney’s birthday bash.