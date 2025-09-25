Sydney Sweeney & Scooter Braun Out on First Public Dinner Date

Play video content BACKGRID

Sydney Sweeney’s digging in and locking eyes -- she and new flame Scooter Braun were spotted on their very first public date night.

Check it out -- the 28-year-old blonde bombshell looked all smiles, totally relaxed as she chatted with 44-year-old music mogul Scooter Braun at Italian hotspot Jon & Vinny’s in L.A. Wednesday night.

The duo was giving new romance vibes at the pizza haven -- even with other pals at their table, you can tell by the video they were totally wrapped up in each other.

TMZ first broke the news earlier this month that the pair were casually dating -- after rumors started swirling back in June when they were spotted together in Venice, Italy, at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding.

It’s unclear exactly when things got romantic, but Sydney was previously engaged to Jonathan Davino -- and as we first reported, they split back in January.