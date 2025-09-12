Sydney Sweeney Sexy Shots To Kick Off Her 28th Birthday!
Slide into Sydney Sweeney's 28th birthday the same way she slid into Hollywood -- shoulders back, assets out and head held high with pride! Glaring through her sexiest shots will have your lil' brains fried 🤯!
When she's not struttin' around Hollywood and flashing her luscious looks on the red carpet, catch Sydney sprawling out her toned bod on a Jet Ski.
It may be a tad nippy, but that ain't stoppin' Sweeney from making her millions swoon over scandalous shots ...
Happy Birthday, Sydney!