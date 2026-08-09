Lena the Plug Removes Wedding Ring During Drake Dating Video

Lena the Plug apparently wasn’t letting a little thing like marriage get in the way of meeting Drake ... making a bold move on the rapper during a collab where they went on a date.

Play video content Video: Lena the Plug Takes Off Wedding Ring For Shot At Dating Drake Kick/Drake

The adult-content creator had a jaw-dropping moment with Drake, where she threw her wedding ring and appeared to eagerly give the rapper permission to pursue her ... despite being married to Adam22.

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The moment happened during a video built around Drake meeting and interacting with 20 women for a dating show ... however, things spiced up when Lena’s turn came, as she strutted in wearing a hip-hugging and boob-boasting blue outfit with sexy stilettos -- she went in for an extended hug and tossed her wedding ring when asked if she's married.

Adam even went so far as to literally award his wife a hall pass to "Shabang" Drake.

Drake barks for a goth girl during his 20v1 dating show. pic.twitter.com/xsSjuiJI4q @PopBase

Drake appeared visibly surprised by the gesture, reacting to Lena’s decision as the interaction unfolded ... before going on to get to know 19 other women -- including one he barked for and later chose as the winner and promised to buy her mom a house as her reward.

Play video content Video: Lena the Plug Says Cops Haven’t Delivered Answers on Divorce Filing Scam TMZ.com

Lena is married to "No Jumper" co-host and media personality Adam22 -- the couple have been open about their unconventional relationship and have previously discussed their sex lives publicly. The duo had recently claimed someone was filing documents under their names, including divorce paperwork that turned out to be invalid.

The Drake video has now added another wild chapter to that dynamic ... with Lena seemingly making it clear -- at least for the purposes of the encounter -- that Drake had her husband’s blessing.