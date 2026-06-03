Adam22 Says Black Women Should DM Him After Lena the Plug Divorce

Adam22 isn't exactly wallowing after Lena the Plug filed for divorce ... 'cause he's celebrating the split on social media like a man who's been set free.

Shortly after after TMZ broke the news that Lena filed to end their marriage, Adam hopped on Instagram and reposted an article about the divorce with a message aimed at potential new love interests.

"All black women who want to date me please DM me I will buy you a car," he wrote.

Adam doubled down moments later, posting a photo of a wall emblazoned with the word "FREEDOM" while Jay-Z's "Girls, Girls, Girls" played in the background.

The carefree posts come as Lena is pursuing a divorce that could involve custody, support, and a division of assets.

As TMZ first reported, Lena filed divorce documents in Los Angeles on June 1 -- her birthday -- and is seeking both legal and physical custody of the couple's 5-year-old daughter. She also listed April 15 as their date of separation.

In the filing, Lena says she receives $3,000 a month from Adam and doesn't have access to the couple's financial information, so many of the figures listed are estimates. Lena is also seeking her share of the couple's assets, including what she lists as a $1.1M entertainment studio.

The split marks the end of one of the internet's most unconventional marriages. The two built a lucrative business around their podcast and adult-content empire ... frequently creating content with other partners and discussing those experiences publicly.

Despite the divorce filing, the exes appear to remain business partners for now. On Tuesday, they jointly promoted a new podcast episode on social media ... with Lena even liking and commenting on the post.