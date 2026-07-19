Jordan Clarkson, Travis Scott Removed From NYC Club After Confrontation

A star-studded night at Zero Bond took a chaotic turn Saturday ... ending with NBA champion Jordan Clarkson being escorted out by police.

A source familiar with the situation tells TMZ ... a man was allegedly filming Travis Scott chatting with another attendee inside the NYC hot spot when Travis allegedly confronted him.

We’re told members of Travis' entourage then allegedly began throwing bottles ... and Jordan jumped in to de-escalate the situation. Both were ultimately removed from the venue.

Jordan, of course, recently helped the New York Knicks capture their first NBA championship in 53 years ... but Saturday night, his defense apparently extended beyond the basketball court.

As TMZ previously reported ... Zero Bond was packed with celebrities for the Raising Cane's bash, including Tate McRae, Alix Earle, Jake and Logan Paul, and plenty more.

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50 Cent also took the stage during the star-studded bash ... performing for the packed crowd before the night took its chaotic turn.