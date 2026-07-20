Brazilian Influencer and Boyfriend Found Shot to Death Along Rural Roadside

Brazilian influencer Ulissias Marcelli and her boyfriend were found shot to death along a rural roadside in Brazil ... and local law enforcement suspects the couple may have been held captive before they were killed.

The grim discovery was made Saturday near Porto Seguro ... when a rural worker spotted the bodies and alerted police.

Investigators believe Marcelli and her boyfriend, Vinícius Souza de Carvalho, may have been abducted before the deadly shooting ... though exactly what happened remains under investigation.

Authorities are also looking into whether the killings could be connected to alleged drug trafficking or narcotics sales in the region.

No arrests have been announced.

Marcelli was known for her striking goth aesthetic, elaborate outfits and choreographed fire performances.

She had been scheduled to host the Rock Gaya Festival on July 25 ... and the festival confirmed her death in an emotional tribute.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Organizers wrote they were struggling to find the words ... adding it was difficult to believe someone preparing to share such a special moment with them was suddenly gone.

Marcelli is survived by her 13-year-old son.

She was 30 and her boyfriend was 28.