Influencer Laura Viktoria Härtig Dead at 30 After Head-On Bike Collision During Honeymoon

German influencer Laura Viktoria Härtig is dead after reportedly being involved in a head-on bike collision during her honeymoon.

Laura's Instagram page announced her death on Sunday ... and according to Italian outlets Trentino and il Dolomiti, she died from injuries she suffered 19 days earlier when she crashed into former Olympic skier Peter Runggaldier while they were biking on a mountain pass in Northern Italy.

The reports say the crash was so bad Laura's bicycle split in two ... and she had to be resuscitated at the scene before being airlifted to a local hospital.

She reportedly died at a hospital in Germany after her family relocated her.

Laura had over 54,000 followers on Instagram, where she'd share travel and outdoor content. She posted about her wedding just 2 days before the crash, saying she married her "soulmate for life."

Peter shared a statement on social media after her death, sharing his thoughts with Viktoria's family and asking for his privacy.

Laura was 30.