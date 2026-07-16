Karmelo Anthony's Lawyer Rips Trial Judge

A new judge has been assigned to oversee the ongoing proceedings in Karmelo Anthony's murder case ... as the convicted murderer's new lawyer calls foul on his trial judge.

The new judge, Sid L. Harle, was assigned to Karmelo's case Tuesday, per court records obtained by WFAA. Harle will preside over Karmelo's motion to recuse trial Judge John Roach from handling post-trial proceedings.

Karmelo's new attorney, Russell Wilson, is blasting the trial judge ... claiming Roach made comments following Karmelo's conviction that showed he could not be fair and unbiased.

Wilson also claims "gentleman's agreements" made between attorneys about what testimony would be admissible weren't completely followed, and that impacted Karmelo's decision not to testify and therefore impacted the outcome of the trial.

However, Collin County First Assistant District Attorney Bill Wirskye told WFAA Karmelo's defense team submitted "inaccurate characterizations of the trial proceedings" and that the entire prosecution team "conducted this trial ethically and in full compliance with the Court’s rulings and any agreements with defense counsel."

Judge Harle will ultimately decide if Karmelo will get a new judge and trial.