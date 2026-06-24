TikTokers Slammed for Dance Seemingly Mocking Murdered Teen Austin Metcalf

A disturbing TikTok trend is drawing widespread backlash after users began posting videos that appear to mock the killing of Texas teen Austin Metcalf.

The videos feature people dancing to a rap song called "Austin Bop," with some seemingly acting out stabbing motions and others holding knives as they mimic the fatal attack. Additional clips include jokes and memes targeting Metcalf and his family.

The trend centers on the 2025 killing of the 17-year-old, who was fatally stabbed during an altercation at a high school track meet. Karmelo Anthony was later convicted of murder and sentenced to 35 years in prison after a jury rejected his claim of self-defense.

The song used in the videos includes lyrics referencing the stabbing and Metcalf's death. Another track circulating online reportedly takes aim at Austin's twin brother, Hunter Metcalf, who was with him in the aftermath of the attack.