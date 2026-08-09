Man Arrested After NYC Boat Crash Kills Mom and 5-Month-Old Baby, Faces 13 Charges

UPDATE

08/09/2026 11:53 AM PST -- TMZ has obtained dispatch audio from the tragic accident.

Play video content Video: Man Charged With 13 Counts After NYC Boat Crash Kills Mom and 5-Month-Old Baby Broadcastify.com

A man has been arrested after an overcrowded boat capsized in New York Harbor, killing a mother and her 5-month-old daughter, TMZ has confirmed.

A NYPD spokesperson confirms to TMZ ... Manuel Hernandez, age 46, was hit with 13 counts of reckless endangerment following Saturday night’s deadly incident -- and additional charges could be filed in connection with the deaths.

A woman and child died when a boat capsized off the coast of Liberty Island in New York Harbor Saturday night, police said. https://t.co/xZebmHaP7D pic.twitter.com/LsOc09zTHI @nypost

According to sources, Hernandez was operating the vessel when it overturned near Liberty Island shortly before 10:30 p.m. The boat reportedly had 14 people aboard at the time.

Our sources tell us the boat was carrying significantly more people than it should have, with a source saying it should not have had more than 10-12 passengers given the location and potential hazards in New York Harbor.

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Two passengers -- 27-year-old Sara Sanchez and her 5-month-old daughter, Antonella Garcia, both from College Point, Queens -- died in the incident, according to our sources.

Sanchez’s boyfriend, who is Garcia’s father, was also reportedly on the boat when it capsized. Hernandez’s relationship to Sanchez and Garcia remains unclear.