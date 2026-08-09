Blueface And Chrisean Rock Seen Pulled Over by Cops in San Diego

Blueface and Chrisean Rock were allegedly pulled over by San Diego Police following the rapper’s show Saturday night ... and the tense encounter was all captured on his livestream.

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According to what appeared to unfold on the livestream, Blueface, Chrisean and others were stopped by members of the San Diego Police Department shortly after his performance at Blu Temple/Blu Cabana.

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Cops are seen asking the rapper and members of his camera crew to exit the vehicle. Video from the livestream appeared to show Blueface and others temporarily placed in handcuffs, while Chrisean held her young son, Chrisean Jr., whom Blueface has repeatedly denied being the biological father of.

It’s unclear from the livestream why the vehicle was stopped or whether any citations were issued. The circumstances surrounding the traffic stop remain based on what was allegedly captured and discussed during the livestream. We’ve reached out to SDPD for comment.

Despite the tense scene, the group was ultimately released, according to the livestream. There’s no indication from the footage that Blueface or Chrisean were arrested in connection with the encounter, as the rapper and his crew appeared to comply with officers’ instructions.