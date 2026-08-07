Cam'ron Threatens to Release NSFW Screengrabs of Cardi B's Team Members

Pay Me My $$$ or I'll Put Your Ass on Blast!!!

Cam'ron's not playing around with a member of Cardi B's team anymore ... demanding money he feels he's owed from a studio session ... and using alleged NSFW messages as leverage.

Here's the deal ... Cam'ron hopped on the Revolt show, "Talk With Flee," earlier this week in a show recapping the first season ... and he ripped into Cardi B's team for an unreleased track and verse on a remake of his song "What Means the World to You."

Basically, Cam'ron says Cardi wanted his help with the remake, which he agreed to give in exchange for an interview ... but the song was never released -- and the interview never happened.

Cam'ron says he felt stiffed by Cardi's team and went back to them asking for either the interview or cold hard cash for his time and effort ... but he says he never got the reciprocity he was looking for ... and now he's making demands.

He's threatening to reveal sexual messages of the person who allegedly spurned him ... it's not Cardi, but a male member of her team who Cam'ron claims "likes to get on all fours" and get his "ass tickled."

Cam'ron goes on to insinuate he's got photographic evidence he's willing to release if he doesn't get some kinda payment soon.

To be clear ... Cam'ron has no ill-will toward Cardi -- he thinks her team's making, then breaking, deals behind her back.