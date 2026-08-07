Julian Newman Claims Jaden Will Be 'Bigger Than Kim K' After Alleged Sex Tape Leak

Former youth basketball prodigy Julian Newman is taking his sister's alleged private video leak in stride ... claiming the unfortunate situation will make Jaden more famous than Kim Kardashian.

The Newmans -- who first went viral for their success playing varsity basketball as elementary school kids -- have gained millions of followers on social media over the years ... all while Jaden continues to play basketball as a member of the Cal State Los Angeles Golden Eagles.

Earlier this week, a video appearing to show Jaden having sex made rounds on social media ... leading Julian to address the matter on his YouTube channel -- and he had quite the spin on it.

"On a positive note, she's gonna be bigger than Kim K, man. Like, for real," Julian said.

Of course, Kardashian became a household name after her infamous tape with Ray J ... and now she's a billionaire businesswoman and reality TV legend