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Julian Newman Claims Jaden Will Be 'Bigger Than Kim K' After Alleged Sex Tape Leak

Julian Newman Jaden's Gonna Be Bigger Than Kim K!!! Finds Silver Lining After Alleged Sex Tape Leak

By TMZ Staff
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Video: Julian Newman Claims Jaden Will Be 'Bigger Than Kim K' After Alleged Sex Tape Leak

Former youth basketball prodigy Julian Newman is taking his sister's alleged private video leak in stride ... claiming the unfortunate situation will make Jaden more famous than Kim Kardashian.

The Newmans -- who first went viral for their success playing varsity basketball as elementary school kids -- have gained millions of followers on social media over the years ... all while Jaden continues to play basketball as a member of the Cal State Los Angeles Golden Eagles.

Jaden Newman Hot Shots
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Jaden Newman Hot Shots Launch Gallery

Earlier this week, a video appearing to show Jaden having sex made rounds on social media ... leading Julian to address the matter on his YouTube channel -- and he had quite the spin on it.

"On a positive note, she's gonna be bigger than Kim K, man. Like, for real," Julian said.

jaden and julian newman insta 1

Of course, Kardashian became a household name after her infamous tape with Ray J ... and now she's a billionaire businesswoman and reality TV legend

Julian said he does feel bad his sister was seemingly exposed in such a way ... but claimed since she's already rich, "she ain't worried about that s***."

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