'Love After Lockup' Star LaTisha Collier Released From Prison After Filing Appeal

I'm Already Out of Lockup!!!

LaTisha Collier didn't love being locked up ... and she's already back on the streets after filing an appeal in her forgery case, TMZ has learned.

According to Scott County Jail's inmate records, LaTisha was released from prison Wednesday morning ... and she'll be out until a decision's made about her appeal.

As we previously reported, LaTisha was sentenced to 15 years behind bars for allegedly scamming clients of her financial firm.

The reality star was charged with felonies for forgery and identity theft ... but the identity theft charge was ultimately dropped.

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Prosecutors claim she used her tax-prep and bookkeeping business to access clients' money and personal information.

LaTisha was also arrested for drug possession in November, but that charge was dismissed.