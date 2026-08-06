Miss North Carolina USA Stripped of Her Crown For Alleged Racist Posts

Miss North Carolina USA 2026 Brittany Boltinhouse has been stripped of her crown ... just over a month after alleged old social media posts with alleged racism resurfaced.

Miss USA CEO Thom Brodeur said Wednesday Boltinhouse agreed to step down from her role as Miss North Carolina after her conduct violated the standards of the pageant organization.

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Brodeur wouldn't go into specifics, but he said the organization “does not tolerate racism, homophobia, transphobia nor language that strips any person of their dignity.”

However, the NC Beat reported Boltinhouse allegedly wrote a bunch of racially charged social media posts using an alias, Sosa the Stallion, from 2017 to 2019. According to the news site, Boltinhouse repeatedly used the n-word while describing herself as “toxic” in the posts.

Brodeur noted he arrived at the decision to dethrone Boltinhouse after she displayed the conduct over an extended period -- and he acted on the information as soon as he received it.

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Brodeur also made it clear the Miss USA title is not a trinket, but rather a position of trust provided by his organization and accepted by a woman who upholds certain standards in public.

Despite stripping her of her crown, Brodeur pointed out that Boltinhouse is “still a human being” who has been "named, examined, and judged in public in a way that most of us would not survive."

Brodeur said Boltinhouse has a family and a whole life ahead of her, believing that accountability never requires cruelty or celebrating someone's downfall.

He went on to say that he has read Boltinhouse’s soon-to-be-released statement -- and she apologizes and takes ownership and accountability for her conduct.