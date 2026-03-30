Miss Grand Thailand Contestant Pokes Fun At Veneers Falling Out On Stage
Miss Thailand Contestant Pokes Fun At Viral Veneers Moment During Pageant Final
Published
Don't you just love a beauty queen with a sense of humor?
During Saturday's Miss Grand Thailand final, contestant Kamolwan Chanago poked fun at her viral veneers moment ... purposefully popping her fake teeth in before announcing herself to the audience.
ICYMI ... the pageant star made headlines last week when her veneers fell out during the contest's live stream.
But she took it in stride -- literally -- and smoothly put them back in before smiling and strutting around the stage.
She didn't end up taking home the title -- Patthama Jitsawat was crowned Miss Grand Thailand 2026 over the weekend.
But she certainly proved the show must go on ... dental disaster and all!