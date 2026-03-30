Miss Grand Thailand Contestant Pokes Fun At Veneers Falling Out On Stage

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Don't you just love a beauty queen with a sense of humor?

During Saturday's Miss Grand Thailand final, contestant Kamolwan Chanago poked fun at her viral veneers moment ... purposefully popping her fake teeth in before announcing herself to the audience.

ICYMI ... the pageant star made headlines last week when her veneers fell out during the contest's live stream.

But she took it in stride -- literally -- and smoothly put them back in before smiling and strutting around the stage.

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She didn't end up taking home the title -- Patthama Jitsawat was crowned Miss Grand Thailand 2026 over the weekend.