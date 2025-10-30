Former Miss Universe Albania Angela Martini Files For Divorce From Actor Husband

Angela Martini, a former Miss Universe contestant from Albania, is back on the market ... because she just pulled the plug on her marriage.

The model beelined it to court Thursday and filed to divorce her husband Drago Savulescu after 7 years of marriage ... according to legal docs obtained by TMZ.

In the docs, Angela lists October 24 as the date of separation and she's going with the boilerplate "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

The estranged couple has one minor child together ... 3-year-old Kyree Martini Savulescu ... and Angela is seeking joint legal and physical custody.

Angela also wants Drago, an actor and Hollywood producer, to pay her spousal support.

She says they got hitched back in December 2017.