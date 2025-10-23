David Geffen's Estranged Husband Accuses Him Of Hiding Finances

Billionaire David Geffen's refusing to reveal how wealthy he truly is in an attempt to minimize his spousal support payments to his estranged husband, David Andrew Armstrong (AKA Donovan Michaels) -- at least that's what Armstrong says is going on.

According to new legal documents obtained by TMZ, Armstrong is accusing Geffen of refusing to submit his financial documents to the court because he thinks he can skirt around California’s financial disclosure laws, all "in an effort to achieve aggressive spousal support limitations."

Armstrong says it's completely unfair, likening the situation to "a case of David and Goliath" because the financial gap between him and Geffen is so wide. He further claims he is being "unfairly outspent" and that his ex "is prepared to win by any means necessary."

He additionally alleges he's been financially controlled by the producer and film studio executive for a "majority of his adult life" and is entitled to full disclosure of his finances so this divorce can continue on.

The model and fitness trainer is also pushing back against Geffen's previous filing to retroactively credit the money he's already spent on housing him following their separation.

We told you earlier this week -- the media mogul submitted docs claiming he's already shelled out $200,000 in cash to Armstrong since they separated back in February, plus is paying his $15,000 a month rent. And to top it off, he claimed he coughed up almost $200K for his ex to go to rehab. So ... he says all that cash should be counted for somethin.'

Not to mention, he also said Armstrong is in possession of $5 million in art, jewelry and watches that Geffen purchased.

The divorce is high-conflict as you can see, and the fact that there's no prenuptial agreement doesn't help. Armstrong also filed a salacious civil lawsuit against his ex, claiming he weaponized his trauma for his "personal gratification and public image." He withdrew that suit this week, however.