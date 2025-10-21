David Geffen's Estranged Husband David Armstrong Drops Civil Lawsuit

David Geffen's estranged husband has withdrawn his salacious civil lawsuit against the media mogul, and is choosing another course, which takes much of his enormous money demand off the table.

David Armstrong (AKA Donovan Michaels) filed his civil lawsuit back in July, alleging the 82-year-old billionaire targeted the 32-year-old, whose trauma was weaponized for Geffen's "personal gratification and public image."

Armstrong claims he gave up his modeling career after allegedly being promised Geffen would take care of him financially for life. The former couple did not have a prenup -- Armstrong says he's entitled to community property. We're told Geffen, who has been retired for 15 years, has no community income.

As for where the case goes now ... Armstrong's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, tells TMZ he will resolve the financial conflicts in mediation. Fact is, mediation in court is limited to community property and spousal support, so many of the financial claims Armstrong has made will no longer be on the table.

As for spousal support, since the marriage lasted only 23 months, Armstrong would only be entitled to spousal support for a year. Geffen, who's repped by disso queen Laura Wasser, has paid Armstrong $200,000 since their split in February and is paying his $15,000 monthly rent bill.

