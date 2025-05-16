David Geffen Files For Divorce ... No Prenup

Entertainment mogul David Geffen has filed for divorce, to end his less-than-2-year marriage.

David married David Armstrong, aka Donovan Michaels -- a name he used when he performed as a go-go dancer -- 1 year, 11 months ago.

David, with the help of Disso Queen Laura Wasser, cited irreconcilable differences for the split.

On the surface, this is shocking -- the 82-year-old and his 32-year-old husband did not have a prenup.

Geffen, who Forbes says is worth $8.7 BILLION, has amassed a fortune over the years, so it would seem Armstrong would be looking at a pile of cash. But Geffen has been retired for 15 years and has no income other than stocks and other equities, which are all separate property. Under California law, dividends from stocks that are separate property are also separate property, so it seems Armstrong won't get much, if anything, in the way of cash.

Geffen has been extremely philanthropic, giving away a ton of money over the years.

Armstrong will get spousal support, but only for 1 year. Under Cali law, the receiving spouse gets spousal support for 1/2 the length of the marriage. The amount of spousal support was not listed on the divorce document.

Play video content TMZ Studios