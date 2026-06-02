Cassie Flees USA After $30 Million Payout for Diddy Abuse

Cassie moved out of America at some point after being paid out $20 Million from Diddy over his alleged abuse ... and Cassie says she's got no plans of moving back.

TMZ obtained a court declaration dated May 1, 2026 and filed by Cassie in her ongoing lawsuit against male escort Clayton Howard where she states, "I reside outside of the United States. I do not intend to move back to the United States."

Cassie, who was pregnant and living in New York last summer when she testified in Diddy's federal criminal trial, also states in her declaration, "I am a citizen of the United States. I am not a resident of the State of California."

The declaration was filed in connection with the suit Howard filed against Cassie and Diddy in California.

No word on where exactly Cassie is living abroad ... but she says it would be easier for her to attend court and other legal proceedings in New York where her lawyers are, rather than California.

As we reported ... Clayton claimed Diddy and Cassie hired him for freak-offs … which he says ended with him getting an STD. He said he also got her pregnant, but she got an abortion.

Clayton was one of 7 escorts who worked with prosecutors on Diddy’s criminal case. In his lawsuit, he claimed Diddy and Cassie subjected him to horrific sexual abuse that left him with physical and psychological injury.

In her newly filed response to the suit, obtained by TMZ, Cassie claims Clayton sent her husband Alex Fine a supportive message in 2023 … after she came forward with her claims against Diddy.

The alleged message read, "I know your wife's truth is 100% valid as I'm sure you did as well, I would have come forward and I'm glad she got some form of Justice.!"

The alleged text continues, "A lot of what I saw really bothered me and because homie was f***ed up. But I knew she was in love and wouldn't leave despite being beaten up and punch in the chest in hotel rooms, choked and forced into shit I don't wanna embarrass anyone with, I'm dam happy you saved her. ... I'm glad she got something probably not near what she deserves."

Play video content Video: Cassie Beating Video Released, Unedited, in Diddy's Criminal Trial Department of Justice