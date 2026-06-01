Diddy Could Face More Criminal Charges, L.A. County D.A. Reviewing New Case

Sean "Diddy" Combs is facing a new D.A. probe, and potentially new criminal charges ... and it's all tied to an L.A. sexual battery claim made against the mogul ... TMZ has learned.

The case involves publicist Jonathan Hay, who filed a police report in September 2025, claiming Diddy sexually battered him in 2020, and again in 2021. Detectives have presented their findings to the L.A. County District Attorney, and it's now under review ... according to the D.A.'s spokesperson, Venusse Dunn.

Hay initially filed the report in his hometown of Largo, Florida, but it later got transferred to authorities in L.A., where Diddy allegedly committed the crimes.

In the report, Hay said he was working on a Christopher "Biggie Smalls" Wallace remix with Biggie's son, CJ Wallace, and Diddy would show up, at times, while they were working. Diddy, of course, was Biggie's longtime friend, mentor and producer ... who made him a huge star before Biggie's 1997 L.A. murder.

In September 2020, Hay claims he ended up in a room with Diddy, who masturbated into one of Biggie's shirts before telling Hay to "come finish him off" in a sexual sense. Hay claims Diddy took the shirt he'd ejaculated into and threw it at Hay.

Then, in March 2021, Hay claims he flew to L.A. to continue his project with CJ, but again ended up with Diddy inside a room. Hay alleges Diddy called him a "snitch" and forced his penis into Hay's mouth.

We're told LAPD detectives investigated for several months and recently submitted the case to the D.A., who will determine if there's enough evidence to charge Diddy.

Play video content 7/2/25 Video: The TMZ Newsroom Reacts to the Diddy Verdict TMZ.com

In 2025, Diddy was convicted in federal court for violating the Mann Act by transporting people across state lines for the purposes of sex. While he was acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges, he is serving a 50-month sentence in federal prison.