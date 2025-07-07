Diddy Lawsuit Claims He Used Notorious B.I.G.'s Shirt to Masturbate, Orgasm

Diddy masturbated into a shirt from the late Notorious B.I.G.'s wardrobe, ejaculated on the garment, and then threw it on another man's lap and arm ... getting semen all over the guy ... at least according to a new lawsuit.

The music mogul is being sued by a John Doe who alleges a bunch of sexually deviant dealings with Diddy over the years.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, the guy claims around September 2020 he was in a listening session with Diddy for a Biggie Smalls project when he says Diddy pressured him to take ketamine. He claims they went to a warehouse in Los Angeles where Biggie's clothes were in storage and Diddy provided drugs to everyone present. He says folks were running around the warehouse tripping on drugs.

The guy claims he ended up alone in a room with Diddy, who he says started watching porn on a phone. He claims Diddy grabbed one of Biggie's shirts off a rack and began masturbating in front of him. He says Diddy told him to "finish" Diddy off and claims Diddy orgasmed into the shirt before he could react.

What's more, the guy claims Diddy laughed and tossed the semen-covered garment onto his lap and arm ... laughed again and said "RIP Biggie" before leaving the room.

In the suit, the man also alleges that way back in 2005 Diddy shoved his penis in his face and told him to "suck it."

Play video content TMZ.com

He's suing Diddy for sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and more ... and he's going after Diddy for damages.