Diddy Received Standing Ovation From Other Inmates After Verdict, Lawyer Says

Diddy Round of Applause From Some Bad Boys ... Fellow Inmates Cheered Post-Verdict, Lawyer Claims

By TMZ Staff
Published
Diddy was feeling the love when he had to go back to prison after a jury acquitted him on three of his five federal charges ... 'cause the cell block gave him a round of applause, his lawyer swears.

Marc Agnifilo spoke with the Associated Press this weekend ... and, he told the outlet Diddy got a hero's welcome back at the federal prison where he's in custody.

Agnifilo claims the inmates "all said: ‘We never get to see anyone who beats the government" -- but, Diddy landed a win in his case ... and, it seems his fellow inmates reveled in it with him.

As you know ... Diddy was acquitted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges -- though he didn't get off totally free and clear. He was convicted on two Mann Act counts and prosecutors wrote a letter to the judge Wednesday claiming the sentencing guidelines require at least four years in prison.

The fallen mogul's already served about 10 months in prison since his arrest in September 2024. He tried to get out on bail after the verdict came in while awaiting sentencing ... but, Judge Arun Subramanian shot down the request -- claiming he and his team didn't prove he isn't a danger to the community.

Agnifilo also told the AP about why he knew Diddy was probably getting off on sex trafficking charges before the verdict came down ... reasoning that if the jury wasn't sure on racketeering, then it means they probably didn't find him guilty on trafficking since the two charges were linked in a way.

We'll have to wait and see how long Diddy's gonna be in federal prison ... but, it sounds like he's got some supporters on the inside!

