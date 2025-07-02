Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Diddy Denied Bail Pending Sentencing

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Will Spend Fourth of July In Jail ... Judge Denies Bail!!!

p diddy main getty neutral
Independence Day did not come early for Sean "Diddy" Combs ... he was hoping for a taste of freedom after spending the past 9 months in a Brooklyn jail ... but he was just denied bail and will remain in custody pending sentencing in his criminal case.

As you know, a jury found Diddy not guilty of the three most serious charges -- two counts of sex trafficking and one of racketeering. They found him guilty on two counts of the Mann Act -- transportation for prostitution across state lines.

The defense immediately asked the judge to have Diddy released on $1 million bail while awaiting sentencing and appeal. Prosecutors argued Diddy qualified as a no-bail convict because of potential violence and flight risk.

Ultimately, Judge Arun Subramanian ruled in the prosecutor's favor.

The judge said he denied bail because Diddy was NOT able to show he wasn't a danger to the community. The judge said Diddy's defense conceded during the trial Diddy was a domestic abuser and he says violence was depicted in the Cassie beating video.

What's more, the judge said Diddy got violent with 'Jane' in June 2024 after the feds raided his homes in March 2024 ... which he said showed a disregard for the law and a propensity for violence.

It seems the jury made its decision quickly, because an hour into deliberations Monday, jurors asked the judge to admonish Juror No. 25 to follow instructions. It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out ... 11 of them seemed to be leaning towards a not guilty verdict on the serious charges.

Diddy was planning to go back to his home on Star Island in Miami Beach, Fla. ... but he will have to wait.

The judge said sentencing is tentatively set for October 3, but he indicated he was willing to move that date up ... and he set a court hearing for Tuesday on the matter of expediting sentencing.

Diddy's defense and prosecutors are divided on sentencing ... the judge noted Diddy's attorneys say sentencing guidelines start at 21 months, with prosecutors saying the sentencing guidelines start at 51 months.

