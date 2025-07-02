Jay Electronica Supporting Diddy and Walking His Great Danes Outside Court

Play video content TMZ.com

Diddy's supporters are beginning to draw lines in the sand -- and Jay Electronica's standing firmly on the side that wants the Bad Boy mogul free ASAP!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with Jay-E on Wednesday as he casually blended in amid the calamity outside the courthouse in Manhattan ... although his two huge Great Danes most definitely stood out!!!

His reaction was tamer than most -- Jay's mostly a man of few words, but he tells us he was outside the building to support his longtime pal Diddy, and he never had a doubt his boy would come out on top.

Diddy is still facing incarceration after being found guilty of the 2 Mann Act counts for prostitution transportation, but avoided the serious racketeering and sex trafficking charges that could have made him a prison lifer.

Jay and Diddy have been through thick and thin ... Jay once was courted by Diddy to join Bad Boy, but he ultimately slid with Jay-Z's Roc Nation, causing a rift in the relationship.

