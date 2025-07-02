Diddy Tells Family He's 'Coming Home' After Verdict Read in Court

Diddy had a message for his family after skating on the most serious charges in his criminal trial ... "I'm coming home."

After the not guilty verdicts for racketeering and sex trafficking were read in court Wednesday, Diddy turned around in his seat and nodded to his family and told them he would see them soon.

Diddy's mom, Janice Combs, was seated behind him in the gallery ... along with his three daughters and his sons Christian, Justin and Quincy ... plus Dana Tran, the mother of his youngest child, and a bunch of extended family members.

When the jury note about reaching a verdict came back, it didn't seem like Diddy's legal team was too happy and prosecutors were smiling ... but things quickly shifted.

Diddy was brought out of the holding cell, smiling to his family ... and he buried his head in a book as the jury came out.

There was a big sigh of relief from Diddy's camp when there was a "Not guilty" after Count 1 ... the RICO charge.

The gallery yelped "Ohhhh" when Diddy was acquitted on the sex trafficking charge for Cassie -- Count 2 -- Diddy started rubbing his eyes and he put his face in his hands.

There was no movement when Diddy was found guilty on Count 3 ... transportation for the purpose of prostitution relating to Cassie.

Diddy fist-pumped from his seat when he was acquitted on Count 4 -- sex trafficking Jane.

After all the charges were read -- guilty on Count 5, transportation for the purpose of prostitution of Jane -- Justin Combs bowed his head in disbelief ... Diddy clasped his hands in prayer and mouthed "Thank you" to the jury ... though jurors did not have a reaction.

Diddy vigorously shook his head "No" when Judge Arun Subramanian said he assumed Diddy did not want to go back to the Brooklyn jail he's been locked up in since his September arrest ... and he again put his hands together in prayer.

Diddy's defense and prosecutors went back and forth on whether he should be released from custody ahead of sentencing ... and when they were done, Diddy got off his chair and dropped to the ground ... he was on his knees and put his hands on his chair and started praying.

Emotions poured out from Diddy's defense team, too ... they hugged each other, and Diddy hugged Teny Geragos and his other attorneys. Teny was crying tears of joy. Marc Agnifilo, who delivered the closing argument, was hyped up ... turning to the gallery and shouting, "Yeah!!!"

Diddy's family hugged, Dana started crying, Christian did a little dance out in the hall and the gallery broke out in applause.