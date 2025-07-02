Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

50 Cent Reacts to Diddy Verdict After Months of Trolling

50 Cent Congrats To Diddy ... The 'Gay John Gotti'!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
50 cent and diddy John Gotti getty 1
Getty

50 Cent was pleasantly surprised with Diddy dodging the feds' most serious charges and came up with a new nickname for his arch-rival -- the "Gay John Gotti"!!!

50 cent and diddy insta post

The backhanded compliment has its merits in Teflon ... Diddy was found NOT GUILTY on 3 of 5 counts ... acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking of Cassie and Jane following their tearful testimonies -- all cleared off the table!!! He's guilty of 2 counts of transportation for prostitution.

50 cent ai p diddy jury sub instagram
Instagram / @50cent

50 trolled Diddy throughout the trial, even adopting the evil genius of A.I. images ... but had to tip his hat and acknowledged his OG title as a "Bad Boy" within the music industry.

50 cent p diddy pardon captions instagram sub
Instagram / @50cent

Diddy still faces sentencing on the two Mann Act counts ... and he could very well be saved with a Donald Trump pardon ... something 50 is also watching closely.

p diddy 50 cent sub getty swipe
Getty

Their rivalry has ranged from icy to hot for years ... and we'll know the full spill once 50's doc on Diddy is released.

Yes, folks, it's still happening!!!

