Boosie Badazz Sued By Security Guard for Assault

Boosie Badazz is being sued by a security guard who says the rapper smashed a glass hookah over his head ... the latest development connected to the alleged assault which landed Boosie in jail.

Edward Iglehart II is suing the Louisiana-born rapper over an alleged incident which he says occurred on May 24 of this year at the Dome Nightclub in Houston, Texas.

Iglehart alleges he was hired to provide security in the VIP area at an event where Boosie -- real name Torrence Hatch, Jr. -- performed ... and, near the end of the night during closing, a woman who he says was in VIP with Boosie allegedly came up to him and asked him if she could re-enter to use the bathroom in a restricted area of the club.

He says he tried to politely direct the woman to a different security guard who would make the determination ... at which point Iglehart claims the woman started berating him -- and then eventually hit him.

Iglehart says he grabbed the woman and began to lead her away when she fell. He says he bent to pick her up when he was struck with a heavy object.

He alleges Boosie was standing over him with a broken hookah. Iglehart was bleeding heavily, he says ... and he was rushed to the hospital.

He's suing Boosie for assault and battery and for defamation for allegedly making false claims about him on social media. Iglehart is also suing 1720 Main Street Entities -- the company that owns the club -- for allegedly overserving Boosie and his guests, creating an unsafe workplace.

We broke the story ... Boosie was arrested for this alleged assault back in May. The club’s owners and promoters told Houston PD the woman Iglehart was escorting out is Boosie’s niece.

In a statement to us, Boosie's attorney Carl A. Moore said, "We plan to vigorously investigate and defend Mr. Hatch against these allegations --- we wish everyone would reserve any judgement and allow this case to play out in court." He added Boosie was trying to "defend his female relative" and "deescalate the situation."