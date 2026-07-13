Boosie Badazz Sues After Paying $600K for Trump Pardon That Never Materialized

Boosie Badazz says he paid big money for a presidential pardon ... but now he's claiming all he got was a massive bill and an empty promise ... and he wants a big refund.

According to a bombshell NOTUS report, the rapper is taking legal action against political operatives Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman after allegedly shelling out $600,000 to help secure a pardon from President Trump -- one Boosie says never came.

The report says Boosie -- whose legal name is Torence Hatch -- struck a deal with the pair last fall after they pitched themselves as having major pull inside Trump's orbit. Boosie claims they were so confident, they acted like they had POTUS "on speed dial."

Things allegedly escalated on New Year's Day ... when Boosie's lawyer got a call claiming Trump had already signed the pardon and the White House just hadn't announced it yet. But according to the report, the pardon never surfaced ... and Boosie is now trying to recover $300,000 under a clause in the contract requiring half the fee be refunded if no pardon was delivered.

Burkman and Wohl allegedly refused to pay ... arguing no refund agreement existed and later claiming their firm was effectively broke after millions in fines tied to past legal troubles.

Burkman tells TMZ ... "Boosie has no reason to be unhappy. In 30 years of lobbying, I doubt we have ever done more work and harder work. The provision in the contract he is referencing was never agreed to at all. The other factor is that Boosie's quest for a pardon was made much tougher by an arrest for an alleged crime of violence in Texas earlier this year. We tried very, very hard."

The report also says a White House official flatly denied the duo had any role in the pardon process ... saying the clemency team had "never heard from" Wohl or Burkman and warning their involvement would actually hurt someone's chances of getting a pardon.

Boosie ultimately didn't receive clemency, though he later received a sentence of time served on his federal gun case and remains hopeful a separate pardon application filed directly with the White House will eventually succeed.

For now, Boosie's biggest legal battle isn't a pardon ... it's getting his money back.