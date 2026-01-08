Boosie Badazz Shocked By Mid-Game Trae Young Trade to Washington Wizards

Trae Young’s mid-game trade from the Hawks to the Wizards had the entire NBA world talking -- and superfan Boosie Badazz reacted courtside in real time.

During their 117-100 win over the Pelicans on Wednesday, the Hawks swapped Young for CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, ending a seven-plus season stint in Atlanta for the four-time All-Star.

The Louisiana rap star -- a staple at Hawks games -- turned to social media to share his immediate thoughts on a surreal moment for players and fans alike.

"They just traded Trae, man?" he said. "He's down there dribblin' the basketball with his clothes on. Damn ..."

Young was in street clothes as he missed his sixth straight game with an injury -- he's only played 10 times this season -- and left the bench area in the fourth quarter before briefly returning to slap hands with a few fans.

He and Boosie have maintained a good friendship over the years.

Back in 2022, Boosie said NBA security told him he’d have his tickets revoked if he continued to talk trash to opposing players ... until Young spoke up on social media and thanked him for the support.

Young ends his Atlanta tenure as the Hawks’ all-time leader in 3-pointers and assists. He has a $49 million player option for next season and could elect to become a free agent if he doesn't ink an extension.