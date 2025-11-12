Boosie Badazz Patient for Trump Pardon But Excited About NBA YoungBoy Collab

Gonna Set It Off With NBA YoungBoy In The Meantime!!!

Boosie Badazz will be facing a judge later this month when he's sentenced in California for gun possession ... but he's still making the most out of his November with a birthday album release with NBA YoungBoy!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Boosie today at Amy Ruth's chicken and waffles hut in Harlem, and we took a few minutes to remember Alaicha Johnson -- the young fan whose funeral Boosie performed at in October, after being contacted by her family.

Alaicha abruptly died from cancer and didn't get to see Boosie when he popped up in Detroit ... but the Louisiana rap star tells us fulfilling her last wish was his honor!!!

Boosie was busted back in June 2023 when he was spotted on IG Live with a gun in the waistband of his pants. His legal team is pushing for a sentence under 2 years, but Boosie hopes his pleas to President Donald Trump come through for a pardon.

He's a globally known rap star -- protection is a must!!!

Still, Boosie tells us he's not even speaking his prison time into fruition. He turns 43 in a couple of days and is celebrating by dropping his "225 Business" collaborative album with NBA YoungBoy.