Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Yaya NOT Pregnant w/ NBA YoungBoy's Baby

Floyd Mayweather's daughter, Yaya, is shutting down pregnancy rumors ... claiming she is not expecting another baby with her ex, NBA YoungBoy!

The preggo buzz started Tuesday when the star Louisiana rapper dropped a surprise mixtape, "Deshawn", hosted by DJ Khaled.

There's a song called "This Month Confessions" on the 13-track mixtape ... where YoungBoy says "I'm that n****, I got hella dope, She don't like that I'm accessible. Now Yaya pregnant, gotta make her get rid of it. This ain't the time, I told you, 'No', I made you cry, now I feel illiterate."

The line sent fans into a frenzy, especially since YoungBoy has been married to Jazlyn Mychelle since 2023.

However, Yaya quickly denied the claim, jumping onto her IG story, saying, "idk where y'all getting this from but i'm not pregnant."

Even with the fake news being spread, Yaya still showed support for the father of her child, saying she's proud and still loves him.

"i love you more than words could ever explain, and no matter how far away you go in the world, i'll always be here for you, cheering you on. you're never alone," Yaya said.

Yaya and NBA YoungBoy have a son together, Kentrell Gaulden Jr., who turned four in January. Of course, the young boy doesn't only have a famous dad, but also a famous grandpa ... and we've often seen the two spending time together, especially in the boxing gym.

Earlier this year, Floyd commented on his relationship with NBA, saying he's still got a good relationship with the 25-year-old.

"Me and NBA YoungBoy speak on a regular, speak on the daily," Mayweather said on "The Pivot Podcast."

"I’m very happy for his career, proud of him. And eventually, he’s gonna grow like anybody that’s young."