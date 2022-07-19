Floyd Mayweather Drops 18K On Mink Fur-Lined Car Seat For Grandson

Play video content TMZSports.com

A $345K+ factory Rolls-Royce wasn't enough for Floyd Mayweather ... "Money" upgraded his whip with an authentic mink fur-lined car seat for his little baby grandson that cost $18,000!

TMZ Sports has learned the undefeated boxer hit up his longtime car guy Obi Okeke -- aka Doctor Bugatti -- who arranged to have the seat lined in the real fur ... and then they installed it in the 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

Luckily, we have video of the finished product ... and you can see the seat perfectly matches the interior of the luxury car.

And, that's because the car's also mink ... though the interior was done previously. Floyd wanted the car seat to match the interior ... and that's exactly what he got!.

The car seat also features "Kentrell Jr." stitched in highlighter yellow thread ... the name of Floyd's grandson. His daughter Yaya and NBA Youngboy are Kentrell's parents.

Ever since Kentrell Jr. was born, Mayweather's clearly been loving the role of grandpa -- from spoiling the baby boy with gifts to bringing him to the boxing gym.