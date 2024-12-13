Katie Couric Debuts Nasty Forehead Bruise After Pickleball Accident

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Katie Couric Pickleball Paddle to the Dome ... Nasty Forehead Shiner

katie couric pickleball hit main getty
Getty Composite

Katie Couric will be sporting a nasty bruise this holiday season ... revealing she's now black and blue after an unfortunate pickleball accident.

The famed newswoman posted on her Instagram Stories Friday, where she shared an up-close look at the noticeable lump forming on her head.

Katie Couric instagram story pickleball hit injury
Instagram / @katiecouric

Per Katie, the large mark -- which appeared to be turning purple -- was caused by a self-inflicted pickleball injury.

She wrote ... "When you hit yourself in the head with the pickleball paddle."

1213 Katie Couric instagram story sub
Instagram / @katiecouric

While Katie was clearly trying to laugh off the unfortunate injury, she did appear a bit embarrassed by it all ... she had a distinct grimace on her face as she held an icepack to her forehead in another pic from her pickleball game.

Getty

Her friends, who the former "Today" personality called her "queens," seemed to get a good laugh from the situation ... as they smiled wide in one update from the pickleball court.

Katie Couric getty
Getty

Katie is just the latest celebrity who has jumped on the pickleball trend -- which just so happens to be the fastest-growing sport in the United States.

She's joined the likes of Taylor Swift, Dax Shepard, Katy Perry, Ellen DeGeneres and Michael Phelps, among others.

Getty/Instagram

Here's hoping Katie's unfortunate accident doesn't keep her from the court for too long.

Paddle on, girl!!!

